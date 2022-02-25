LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – As we wrap up our weeklong series, every intersection on *our* most dangerous list –

Charleston and Rainbow

Sahara and Decatur

Flamingo and Pecos

And Flamingo/Boulder Highway/Nellis

would be safer if we all took better care whether we’re behind the wheel or on foot. And off the surface streets?

With the exceptions of no buses – and hopefully no pedestrians – everything we’ve talked about all week is only amplified when it comes to freeways.

Technically where I-15 meets the 215 southern beltway *is* an intersection. Freeway or surface street, the director of UNLV’s Road Equity Alliance Project, Erin Breen, hears the frustration of southern Nevadans looking at themselves in society’s mirror:

“Any more, people don’t go to court, they don’t have it reported to their insurance company. What lesson is it if there’s no consequence? So we’ve got to go back to having consequences for people who drive badly. It needs to be a community effort. It’s a quality of life issue. If *you* think it’s a quality of life issue, speak up to the people that you elect and *tell* them it’s important to you.”

Got off on a little soap box there, but if most of us are remembering to do better, and we can count on people who do worse facing enforced consequences, *maybe* all intersections can become be less dangerous?

Thanks to Erin Breen for the great conversation, Metro police for the crash statistics and 8newsnow photojournalist Matt Adams for they way cool drone video.