LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Have you noticed a pattern emerging in our look at the “Most Dangerous Intersections” in Las Vegas?

As Metro and the UNLV Road Equity Alliance’s Erin Breen point out, there’s more to it than simply listing the intersections with the most crashes.

In part 4, once again, human behavior comes front and center.

At Flamingo and Pecos, it can be as dangerous as any intersection anywhere in the valley. There are three through lanes in all four directions. You’ve got bus stops. You have pedestrians. Plus, there’s the curvature of Pecos-McLeod to north between here and D-I. But it was actually to the south of here. On Pecos – between Flamingo and Trop – that Erin Breen ran into an issue:

“I thought I was going to lose my life because three idiots were racing each other down Pecos. They had to be going 70mph. In and out of traffic, cutting cars off. And, y’now, there’s a police substation right there at Harmon and Pecos, y’know. So . . You just never know where it’s gonna be.”

And don’t *you* – and every driver you know – have a similar story? So, yes, the numbers of crashes at various intersections might influence your driving choices. Working to reduce crashes *everywhere* is something we all can do – especially the people who need to hear it most – the people who don’t hear it at all.

One more stop tomorrow that’s focused on a specific bigger picture.