Most Dangerous intersections in Las Vegas, part 3

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Our look at the city’s “Most Dangerous Intersections” continues.

We’ve talked about driver and pedestrian behavior as contributing factors at charleston and rainbow and sahara and decatur, and while that’s true everywhere, sometimes, the intersection itself is a factor.

Three things can lead to confusion here at Boulder Highway and Nellis. First of all, Boulder Highway is at an angle. Second: it’s actually part of a triangle with Boulder Highway, Nellis and Flamingo. And the third element thrown into the mix? Pedestrians, oftentimes on motorized scooters. Erin Breen, the director of the Road Equity Alliance:

“I call that intersection The Trifecta of Doom because it is so awful. You have signals that are timed only for pedestrians to get halfway across the street. And a lot of them don’t realize that. So they push the button, they wait for the green and they think to themselves, ‘Oh, no- I have time: I pushed the button.’ So they keep walking when they were supposed to wait in the middle.

That “stop in the middle of the intersection” thing might actually be new information for some pedestrians there.

As for Erin’s comment about the intersection being awful, she quickly pointed out that that entire area is on the Regional Transportation Commission’s reconfiguration drawing board as part of the larger “Reimagine Boulder Highway” project.

But in terms of dangerous intersections right now, “The Trifecta of Doom” deserves extra caution for drivers and pedestrians. Tomorrow, we’re staying in the southeast for an intersection where “crazy” can raise it’s ugly head as easily as anywhere.

We’ll take you there. Tomorrow.