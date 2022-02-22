Most dangerous intersections in Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – When it comes to dangerous intersections, what’s a way of life for some, could be an eye-opener for others.

In the first part of a 5-part series, 8 News Now told you about the intersection of Charleston Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard as being one of the most dangerous when it came to fatal and serious-injury car-pedestrian crashes and speeding drivers.

Not too far from there is Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard. The number of lanes and the number of cars that pass through there every day has led to a lot of crashes involving people running to catch a bus.

“What I always say to drivers is treat every city bus like it’s a school bus, and I hope you have respect for a school bus because there might be someone that’s going to do something that is going to ruin your day at the very least and maybe take their life. They’re not thinking, ‘I’m gonna lose my life’ as they’re running for that bus. They’re thinking, ‘I’m gonna lose my job if I don’t catch that bus,'” said Erin Breen, the director of UNLV’s Road Equity Alliance.

Yet another reminder that while some intersections are more dangerous than others, any intersection can be dangerous if drivers and pedestrians aren’t paying attention.

On Wednesday, we will take a look at Breen’s “Trifecta of Doom” intersection.