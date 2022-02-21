Dangerous Intersections, part 1

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – With more than 150 crash fatalities last year in Metro’s jurisdiction, you might be wondering if there are some roads you should avoid.

While there *is* a list of intersections with the *most* crashes in 2021 –

1. Sahara and Decatur

2. Charleston and Lamb

3. Flamingo and Maryland Pkwy

4. Flamingo and Las Vegas Blvd

5. Nellis and Stewart

– BUT – both Metro and Erin Breen, the Director of UNLV’s Road Equity Alliance project say there’s a lot more to it.

All this week we’ll be showing you 5 of the most dangerous intersections in town.

That includes Charleston and Rainbow. While some of the most dangerous intersections involve mostly car crashes, this one has seen several fatal and serious-injury car-pedestrian crashes here.

Erin Breen: “What you have is two 45mph streets, a wide intersection, and high speed. On any given morning the average speed on that street is way north of 55.”

So while there are specific intersections that can be considered more dangerous than others, if you have drivers and or pedestrians not following the rules, or not paying attention – or both – a dangerous intersection can be anywhere. Tomorrow, an intersection that’s been on most traffic watchers’ bad list for a long time – and still is.

Go ahead and guess all you want. We’ll take you there. Tomorrow.