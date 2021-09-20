Two separate accidents cause delays for commuters Monday morning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –– Las Vegas valley commuters are having a rough Monday morning due to two roadway accidents. One on the US-95/I-515 near Flamingo Rd. and the second on I-15 SB near Sahara.

Traffic is backed up on southbound US 95/1-515 as police investigate an accident; the backup goes back as far as the Charleston Blvd. curve.  

The second accident is blocking the HOV lanes on southbound I-15 and Sahara. There are efforts to clear the road of this accident, and traffic is flowing but moving slowly. 

