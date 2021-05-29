UPDATE: Two dead in wrong-way crash; US 95 northbound closed at I-15

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two people are dead and impairment is suspected after a wrong-way crash Saturday morning on U.S. 95 northbound before Rancho.
It happened around 8 a.m., according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.
The agency says a grey Chevy pickup truck was traveling southbound on U.S. 95 from the Rancho northbound off ramp.
It collided head on with a white pickup truck, killing the driving and passenger of that vehicle.
The Chevy redirected and struck a Volkswagen car. In total, four vehicles were involved.
The Chevy caught fire after hitting the vehicles, but the driver, who police believe was impaired, had already exited.
The driver of the Volkswagen received minor injuries and the wrong-way driver in the Chevy was transported to UMC with moderate injuries.
The freeway remains closed at I-15, and motorists should use other routes, NHP advises.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.