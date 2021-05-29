UPDATE: Two dead in wrong-way crash; US 95 northbound closed at I-15

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two people are dead and impairment is suspected after a wrong-way crash Saturday morning on U.S. 95 northbound before Rancho.

It happened around 8 a.m., according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The agency says a grey Chevy pickup truck was traveling southbound on U.S. 95 from the Rancho northbound off ramp.

It collided head on with a white pickup truck, killing the driving and passenger of that vehicle.

The Chevy redirected and struck a Volkswagen car. In total, four vehicles were involved.

The Chevy caught fire after hitting the vehicles, but the driver, who police believe was impaired, had already exited.

The driver of the Volkswagen received minor injuries and the wrong-way driver in the Chevy was transported to UMC with moderate injuries.

#Breaking Fatal wrong way crash. US95 south of Rancho Rd. Two confirmed deceased. Impairment suspected. NB US95 closed at I15. Expect major delays. Avoid the area and find an alternate route. PIO on scene. #DriveSober #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm pic.twitter.com/lOv0ddKnvf — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) May 29, 2021

The freeway remains closed at I-15, and motorists should use other routes, NHP advises.

#FASTALERT 8:18 AM, May 29 2021

Crash US-95 NB Before Rancho

Freeway Closed

Use other routes

Expect delays — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) May 29, 2021

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.