Driver dead in crash at I-215 westbound, Valle Verde

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Nevada Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal crash at I-215 westbound at Valle Verde. The incident occurred around 8:09 p.m.

NHP says it was a single-vehicle rollover crash involving a BMW 228. The car reportedly left the roadway for unknown reasons and entered a rock area between 215 and the off ramp.

After entering the rocks, the vehicle rolled.

The driver was not ejected, and the Henderson Fire Department transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

NHP says I-215 WB is closed, but they are working to open a lane. Drivers should use alternate routes and expect delays.

It is currently unknown if speed or impairment were factors.

