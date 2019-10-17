CLOSURE: Cheyenne and Jones intersection to close for sewer installation this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Drivers traveling through North Las Vegas over the weekend may want to avoid a certain area that will be under construction. The City of Las Vegas says the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Jones Boulevard will close from 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18 to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21 as construction workers install a 42-inch-diameter sewer main.

Cheyenne Avenue will have one travel lane open on both eastbound and westbound, from Rainbow Boulevard to Michael Way. There will be no through traffic on Jones at Cheyenne, and those traveling on Jones will only be able to make right turns.

Officials also say there will be no left turn available from any direction around the intersection.

The city is asking motorists to seek alternate routes, as there will be delays in the area.

For north and south travel, there will be an alternate route through Rainbow and Decatur Boulevards; as well as an east-west alternate route at Lake Mead Boulevard or Craig Road.

This weekend’s construction is part of the Group N Sewer Rehabilitation Project, which plans to install more than 8,000 feet of new 42-inch sewer main in Cheyenne Avenue, from Decatur Boulevard to Sisk Avenue.

The project, which is being paid for by the city of Las Vegas Sanitation Fund, should be completed by January 2020.