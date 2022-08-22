LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue intersection is scheduled to close for six days as crews work on the Charleston-Maryland Storm Drain project.

The intersection closures will begin at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24 through 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29.

The following changes will be made during the closures:

Northbound Eastern will be detoured to eastbound Charleston

Southbound Eastern will be detoured to westbound Charleston

Eastbound Charleston will be detoured to southbound Eastern, then eastbound Sahara Avenue

Westbound Charleston will be detoured to Fremont Street and then to southbound Eastern

Sidewalks at the intersection will also be closed. The recommended detour to avoid construction goes along Maryland Parkway to Sahara, where Boulder Highway is accessible.

The Charleston-Maryland Storm Drain project roadwork is expected to be completed by January 2024. The project includes storm drain installation on Fremont from Atlantic Avenue and going west up Charleston from Fremont to Maryland Parkway.

The $51.5 million project will install more than 10,000 feet of reinforced concrete box and is part of the Regional Flood Control District’s plans to relieve the heavy flow of stormwater that has flowed down Charleston in the past.