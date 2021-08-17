Casino Center offramp to reopen Friday, but overnight restriping will narrow I-515 before that

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Drivers who need to get to downtown Las Vegas will be able to use the Casino Center Boulevard exit again starting Friday — two weeks earlier than initially planned. But there’s some bad with the good.

The southbound Interstate 515 (U.S. Highway 95) offramp will reopen at 5 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

In advance of the ramp’s reopening, restriping on I-515 is scheduled from midnight to 5 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, which will reduce overnight traffic to one lane in the southbound lanes between the Spaghetti Bowl and Las Vegas Boulevard.

The Casino Center offramp was closed on June 27 to allow crews to rebuild a bridge hinge and retrofit support columns as part of the Department’s $40 million I-515 viaduct rehabilitation project.

For additional information about the viaduct project, please visit the dedicated website at www.i515project.com or Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages at @I515FixLV. A hotline is also available in English and Spanish at (702) 426-7505.

For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.