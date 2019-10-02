Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News
Live Stream
Political News
2020 Election interviews
I-Team
Area 51
In Your Business
1 October
National News
Entertainment
Crime
Vegas Fugitives
Border Report
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Local Hispanics are recognized for outstanding community achievements
Top Stories
Glen Canyon Dam opponents sue over 20-year plan that ‘ignored’ climate science
Firefighter burned, woman hurt escaping Reno motel fire
Las Vegas No. 17 on list of best cities for vegan, vegetarian options
A North Carolina man just won a $750,000 lawsuit after suing his wife’s lover
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Stay hydrated, even when it’s so mild
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, October 1st
Top Stories
A very mild start to October
Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, Sept. 30th
Snow in Winnemucca breaks 142-year-old record
Monsoon season leaves desert Southwest high and dry
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Prep Sports
Raiders
Sports Betting
UNLV Football
UNLV Basketball
The Big Game
Top Stories
Sharks’ Evander Kane suspended for 3 games by NHL
Top Stories
Raiders Vontaze Berfict suspended for rest of season
Fleury, Golden Knights shut down Sharks
Bochy loses to Dodgers 9-0 in final game as Giants manager
Raiders use fast start, interception return to beat Colts
Community
Community
Cyber Safe Parent
What’s Cool at School
Domestic Violence Awareness
Puppy Pigskin Picks
Acts of Kindness
Buddy Check
The Mel Robbins Show
Calendar
Living Green
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Reliable Auto Sales
His Love Ministries
Top Stories
Ink Master: old favorites, new game
Top Stories
Controlled Kaos is an indoor family fun center
Top Stories
California Pizza Kitchen is celebrating National Pizza Month
Las Vegas Food & Wine Festival
A Neil Diamond concert celebration
Behind the scenes of an accident claim with Guard Dog Law
Contests
EN ESPAÑOL
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Glen Canyon Dam
Glen Canyon Dam opponents sue over 20-year plan that ‘ignored’ climate science
Trending Stories
Jeopardy host Alex Trebek shares his story with Brian Loftus
Billionaire, friend avoid jail time with $1 million donation plea deal
McDonald’s selling 1 million Big Macs for a penny!
New laws to take effect this week
Vegas Golden Knights released their team intro on Twitter, and it’s EPIC