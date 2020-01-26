Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News
Live Stream
Political News
2020 Election interviews
I-Team
Area 51
In Your Business
Mystery Wire
National News
Crime
Vegas Fugitives
Decades
Border Report
Top Stories
Metro: Body found near Russell Rd, Maryland Pkwy
Top Stories
Kobe and Gigi Bryant interviewed by Kevaney Martin at Aces opener
PHOTOS: Kobe Bryant through the years
Kobe Bryant, daughter killed in helicopter crash
Arizona, California cases push US tally of new virus to 5
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Channeling Bob Ross for the forecast
Top Stories
Plan some weekend time to be outdoors
Top Stories
Keeping it mild for January
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, January 22nd
Starting a warming trend today
Clouds moving out, sunshine moving in
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Raiders
Sports Betting
The Big Game
UNLV Sports
Top Stories
Kobe and Gigi Bryant interviewed by Kevaney Martin at Aces opener
Top Stories
Coronado HS has game changing player
WATCH: Road to the Senior Bowl
Super Bowl Saturday? Teen wants big game moved from Sunday
Golden Knights experience roller coaster results at All-Star Break
Community
Community
Super Recycle
Cyber Safe Parent
What’s Cool at School
Puppy Pigskin Picks
Buddy Check
Pledge
Acts of Kindness
The Mel Robbins Show
Calendar
Living Green
Remarkable Women
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Bonito Michoacan
Lola’s
TailG8 Treats
Top Stories
Chatting with Gayle King ahead of her Grammy special
Top Stories
Comedian Bret Ernst returns to Vegas
Top Stories
MTV reality stars join Chippendales
Spreading cheer & beer with Tuscany Suites & Casino
Attorney Eric Palacios discusses the Aerosmith lawsuit
Helix Electric is a Nevada powerhouse
Contests
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
Top Stories
Disney On Ice
EN ESPAÑOL
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Scene of the helicopter crash that killed 5 people, including NBA great Kobe Bryant
gigi bryant
Kobe and Gigi Bryant interviewed by Kevaney Martin at Aces opener
Trending Stories
Kobe Bryant, daughter killed in helicopter crash
California resident wins nearly $12k in penny slot machine at McCarran Airport
Arizona, California cases push US tally of new virus to 5
Kobe and Gigi Bryant interviewed by Kevaney Martin at Aces opener
Post Office hosts passport fair