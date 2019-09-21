french alps

Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News
Live Stream
Political News
2020 Election interviews
I-Team
Area 51
In Your Business
National News
Entertainment
Weird News
8 On Your Side
Crime
Vegas Fugitives
Border Report
Top Stories
25 years later, a new generation gets immersed in ‘Friends’
Top Stories
Ugly scene unfolds when unhappy fans react after UFC fight ends abruptly
Wings for Autism makes perfect landing at McCarran International Airport
In cryptic tweet, Antonio Brown appears to retire from NFL
Fall begins tomorrow! Don’t miss the latest seasonal fashion trends from Miracle Mile Shops
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Friday, Sept. 20th
Top Stories
A perfect ending to summer
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, Sept. 19th
Breezy winds bringing hints of fall weather
A nice break between windy days
Temps will fall before the seasons change
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Prep Sports
Raiders
Sports Betting
UNLV Football
UNLV Basketball
The Big Game
Top Stories
Watch party planned for Raiders game against Vikings
Top Stories
Padres fire manager Andy Green during season-ending skid
Battle of liberty schools highlight Friday nights
Antonio Brown is released by the Patriots
Red & Gold: San Francisco 49ers go up against Steelers
Community
Community
Cyber Safe Parent
What’s Cool at School
Childhood Cancer Awareness
Puppy Pigskin Picks
Acts of Kindness
Buddy Check
The Mel Robbins Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Calendar
Living Green
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Reliable Auto Sales
His Love Ministries
Top Stories
Hot trends in prejuvenation & body contouring
Top Stories
Law Vegas Now on social media posts & your job
Top Stories
Mad Hatter Tea Party Gala
2019 Super Run Classic Car Show
“Eye Candy” with Safilo USA
How to motivate without emotional abuse
Contests
EN ESPAÑOL
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
french alps
Para-gliders take flight in French Alps
Trending Stories
Raiders owner Mark Davis flies Allegiant Air, hilarious Tweets ensue
In cryptic tweet, Antonio Brown appears to retire from NFL
Search continues for missing marine
Ugly scene unfolds when unhappy fans react after UFC fight ends abruptly
Antonio Brown is released by the Patriots