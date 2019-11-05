Ford Truck

Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News
Live Stream
Political News
2020 Election interviews
I-Team
Area 51
In Your Business
CMA Awards
Crime
Vegas Fugitives
Decades
Border Report
Veterans Voices
New Year’s Eve
Top Stories
Thursday Night Football: Oakland Raiders take on Los Angeles Chargers
Top Stories
Microsoft tests 4-day workweek; productivity jumped 40%
Exclusive: James Holzauer dishes on his highly anticipated return to “Jeopardy!” stage
Coca-Cola releases two new holiday sodas
Ford F-250 pickup trucks are targets for thieves; Metro Police issues a crime alert
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Soaking up some warm November days
Top Stories
Wacky warm weather to continue into next week
Top Stories
A warmer start to November
Temps move forward and clocks fall back
The trick is staying warm as we finish October
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, Oct. 30th
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Golden Knights
Raiders
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Sports Betting
UNLV Sports
The Big Game
Aviators
Aces – WNBA
Top Stories
Las Vegan Riley Herbst to race full time in NASCAR’s top series in 2020
Top Stories
Fran Riordan to return as Aviators manager in 2020
Runnin’ Rebels, Otzelberger era ready to run
Knights hit the road for next 4 games
Alvarez stops Kovalev in 11th round to win 175-pound title
Community
Community
Cyber Safe Parent
What’s Cool at School
Puppy Pigskin Picks
Acts of Kindness
Buddy Check
Pledge
The Mel Robbins Show
Calendar
Living Green
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Bonito Michoacan
Top Stories
Coca-Cola releases two new holiday sodas
Top Stories
Dolly Parton shares excitement of hosting, performing at CMA Awards
Top Stories
Denise Valdez is the winner of the Covered Crooner contest
Magic & mystery with magician Leslie McKinney
Americana on keeping Thanksgiving easy
Vegas Gives is honoring philanthropic women in our community
Contests
EN ESPAÑOL
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
One dead, one taken into custody after shooting in northwest Las Vegas
Ford Truck
Ford F-250 pickup trucks are targets for thieves; Metro Police issues a crime alert
Trending Stories
Police: Woman who owned Great Danes bled to death from bites
UPDATE: One dead, one arrested after shooting in northwest Las Vegas home
Local cigar shop owner talks concerns over new tax coming January
Local health spa operated as an illegal prostitution house; manager sentenced
North Las Vegas is hiring correctional officers; starting pay is $53K a year