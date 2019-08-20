Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News
Live Stream
Political News
2020 Election interviews
I-Team
Area 51
In Your Business
National News
Entertainment
Weird News
8 On Your Side
Crime
Vegas Fugitives
Back To School
Top Stories
Police investigate fatal crash on Durango near Sahara
Top Stories
LIVE: Las Vegas Blvd. closed after crash involving 2 pedestrians
Final beam to be placed on the Las Vegas Convention Center’s new exhibit hall
Man shot, killed in overnight robbery
US 95 reopens after suspicious package investigation
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, August 19th
Top Stories
Excessive heat warning issued, cooling stations available
Top Stories
Get ready for more heat this week
A short break in the heat this weekend
July hottest month ever for Earth
Staying safe in the extreme heat today
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Baseball
Game On Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
NBA
NCAA Football
Raiders
Sports Betting
UNLV Basketball
UNLV Football
Top Stories
Web Extra: Aviators to host AAA Title Game in 2020
Top Stories
Web Extra: MLB All-Star Matt Harvey talks to 8 News Now
Triple-A names Las Vegas Ballpark host of 2020 national championship
DRONE VIDEO: Allegiant Stadium update
Web Extra: Joe Yanarella of Bleacher Report on new sports venture with Caesars Palace
Community
Community
Cyber Safe Parent
What’s Cool at School
Living Green
Pool Patrol
Cyber Security Tips
Acts of Kindness
Buddy Check
Calendar
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Reliable Auto Sales
His Love Ministries
Top Stories
Chatting music and art with Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen
Top Stories
America’s Got Talent finalist comes to Caesar’s
Top Stories
Eating for a good cause at Slater’s 50/50
Real life weight loss stories with Total Transformation
Def Leppard begins their Vegas residency
A behind the scenes look at The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
EN ESPAÑOL
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Police investigate fatal crash on Durango near Sahara
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
LIVE: Las Vegas Blvd. closed after crash involving pedestrian
2
of
/
2
exhibit hall
Final beam to be placed on the Las Vegas Convention Center’s new exhibit hall
Trending Stories
Police investigate fatal crash on Durango near Sahara
LIVE: Las Vegas Blvd. closed after crash involving 2 pedestrians
Final beam to be placed on the Las Vegas Convention Center’s new exhibit hall
Man shot, killed in overnight robbery
“No one deserves to die this way:” Cousin of ‘road rage’ victim speaks