elecciones primarias

Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now Las Vegas
Las Vegas
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Political News
News
Live Stream
Mystery Wire
Area 51
I-Team
Crime
2020 Election interviews
National News
Coronavirus
Vegas Fugitives
Decades
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
‘Big Elvis’ back as Harrah’s Las Vegas reopens Piano Bar
Top Stories
‘Cops’ officially canceled at Paramount Network, reports say
Great Basin National Park scenic drive road work to limit Wheeler Peak access
Latino families still choose to travel to Mexico despite COVID-19 pandemic; SNHD offers guidance
Video
Ballot drop off location at Desert Breeze Community Center sees huge turnout on Primary Day
Video
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, June 9th
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, June 8th
Video
Top Stories
Starting the week with wind, gusts reaching up to 30mph
Video
Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Monday morning, June 8, 2020
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Friday, June 5th
Video
Hot, dry winds bring fire weather concerns
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Prep Sports
Sports Betting
Raiders
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
Top Stories
VIDEO: Golden Knights hold first practice since shutdown
Video
Top Stories
Phase 2 of NHL’s Return to Play plan begins today
Video
UFC 250 and media covering the fights with pandemic
Video
EXCLUSIVE: Bill Foley discusses Vegas shutdowns, community relations, Part 2
Video
Golden Knights to begin workouts under new rules
Community
Community
What’s Cool at School
Buddy Check
Pledge
Acts of Kindness
Calendar
Living Green
Remarkable Women
Stay Well
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Carter Investment Services
Patriot Law
All Custom Iron
Lake Mead Mohave Adventures
Chilly Jilly’z
Top Stories
Summer fun at Cowabunga Bay
Video
Top Stories
4 Real Intimates is the only bra fit store in Vegas
Video
New rules and protocols at Cowabunga Bay
Video
Rail Explorers is a pedal-powered ride through scenic Nevada
Video
The Vegas wedding of your dreams at Chapels at the Pawn
Video
Contests
En Español
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Nevada Primary Election Results
elecciones primarias
VIDEO: Largas filas de espera para votar en las elecciones primarias alrededor del valle
Video
Trending Stories
WATCH LIVE NOW: Nevada Primary Election Results
Live
Family of Officer Shay Mikalonis says he is awake, donation drive to be held Thursday
Video
Sisolak says Nevada will have to make up $812M to cover funding lost to COVID-19
NEW: Nevada COVID-19 cases exceed 10K after more than 200 reported in 24-hour period
Video
Casino, few amenities to reopen at The LINQ and other Caesars Entertainment properties on June 12