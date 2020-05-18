Eddie Haskell

Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Political News
News
Live Stream
Hidden History
Mystery Wire
Area 51
I-Team
Crime
2020 Election interviews
National News
Coronavirus
Vegas Fugitives
Decades
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
Video shows Florida deputies break up party of close to 3,000 people
Video
Entertainers visit with hospitalized children virtually during pandemic
Video
Boxing returning to MGM in June, fans rejoice
Video
Coronavirus pandemic increases plexiglass supply and demand in Las Vegas valley; some local businesses need it to reopen
Video
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, May 18th
Video
Top Stories
Gusty winds pushing us around on Monday
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Friday, May 15th
Video
Heat and wind for your weekend
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, May 14th
Video
Enjoy a normal May day
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Prep Sports
Sports Betting
Raiders
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
Top Stories
Boxing returning to MGM in June, fans rejoice
Video
Top Stories
Sportsbooks rebound with big weekend
Wynn Golf Club reopens with course restrictions
Video
Golden Knights resuming tickets payments for next hockey season
Former UNLV football coach Mike Sanford takes over at Faith Lutheran HS
Video
Community
Community
What’s Cool at School
Buddy Check
Pledge
Acts of Kindness
Calendar
Living Green
Remarkable Women
Stay Well
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Carter Investment Services
Patriot Law
All Custom Iron
Top Stories
Chatting with Richard Rawlings of Fast ‘N Loud
Video
Top Stories
Chef Nanny Bubby’s stuffed paccheri recipe
Video
Top Stories
The importance of comprehensive breast care
Video
How liable is your business for your clients?
Video
Keeping your AC running and your air clean
Video
Survivor crowns a new champion
Video
Contests
En Español
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Colorado Belle in Laughlin extends employee layoffs indefinitely
Eddie Haskell
Ken Osmond, Eddie Haskell on ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ dies
Trending Stories
‘Twilight’ actor and girlfriend found dead in Las Vegas
Colorado Belle in Laughlin extends employee layoffs indefinitely
UPDATE: Nye County reports first COVID-19 death; total hits 358 statewide
Video
Las Vegas releases new national TV ad in midst of COVID-19 pandemic
Video
California governor gives update on state’s response to COVID-19, relaxes some criteria for reopening
Video