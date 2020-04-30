Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
95°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Political News
News
Live Stream
Hidden History
Mystery Wire
Area 51
I-Team
Crime
2020 Election interviews
National News
Coronavirus
Vegas Fugitives
Decades
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
Facebook rolls out new ‘Care Reaction’ emojis
LIVE: Gov. Sisolak unveils “Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery”
Video
Metro Police seek additional victims after arresting child sex crimes suspect
Survey reveals Henderson residents’ thoughts on proposed event center
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
April finishes extra hot
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, April 29th
Video
Top Stories
Record heat for April
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, April 28th
Video
Feeling too much heat
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, April 27th
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
NFL Draft
Golden Knights
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Lights Soccer
Aces – WNBA
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Raiders
Sports Betting
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
Top Stories
Judge dismisses City of Oakland lawsuit against Raiders
Top Stories
2020 Little League World Series canceled
Raider pride, strong connections in Las Vegas valley
Video
NHL statement on possible return to play in 2020
Minor League Baseball says no decision has been made on 2020 season
Community
Community
What’s Cool at School
Buddy Check
Pledge
Acts of Kindness
Calendar
Living Green
Remarkable Women
Stay Well
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Carter Investment Services
Patriot Law
TailG8 Treats
All Custom Iron
Top Stories
Southwest Medical on navigating the pandemic
Video
Top Stories
Staying financially fit with Nevada State Bank
Video
Social distancing etiquette tips
Video
Quality Meats delivered to your door with Butcher’s Choice of Nevada
Video
5 things that will help your relationships survive the quarantine
Video
Contests
En Español
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Gov. Sisolak unveils “Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery”
económico
VIDEO: Expertos responden a preguntas sobre el alivio económico ante la pandemia
Video
Trending Stories
Governor Sisolak to unveil roadmap to reopen Nevada in news conference tonight at 5 p.m.
LIVE: Gov. Sisolak unveils “Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery”
Video
Common refrigerant for air conditioners no longer made, more difficult and expensive to get
Video
Gov. Sisolak announces stay-at-home order extended until May 15
Video
Long lines form for free food, gas cards at food bank
Video