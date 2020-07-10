Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
108°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
News
I-Team
National News
Political News
2020 Election interviews
Crime
Coronavirus
Mystery Wire
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
Parents voice concerns over CCSD reopening plan
Live
Top Stories
Gruden surprises Allegiant Stadium workers with video message
Video
NHL Players’ Association, NHL ratify four-year CBA extension and return to play plan
Five Guys employees fired, suspended after refusing service to police officers
Video
Amazon says email to employees banning TikTok was a mistake
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
This is not your typical summer heat
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, July 9th
Video
Top Stories
Hotter-than-normal temps are just getting started
Video
Be careful on valley roads, avoid washes during monsoon season
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, July 8th
Video
NWS forecaster talks all you need to know about Monsoon season
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Prep Sports
Silver Knights
Sports Betting
Raiders
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
Top Stories
Gruden surprises Allegiant Stadium workers with video message
Video
NHL Players’ Association, NHL ratify four-year CBA extension and return to play plan
LV Ballpark offering behind-the-scenes tours
VIDEO: First-of-its-kind ESports facility at Tuscan Highlands
Video
Community
Community
Destination Nevada
What’s Cool at School
Morning Cup of Joe
Buddy Check
Pledge
Acts of Kindness
Stay Well
Living Green
Calendar
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Carter Investment Services
Patriot Law
All Custom Iron
Lake Mead Mohave Adventures
Chilly Jilly’z
Top Stories
Balloons with a Twist on social distanced celebrations
Top Stories
Attorney Eric Palacios on a recent Supreme Court ruling on birth control
Video
Dream job: Company offering $1,000 to play Animal Crossing
Video
Jackson is this week’s Pet Project
Video
Designer Robin Harris on being fashionably safe
Video
Contests
En Español
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
6
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Positive COVID-19 case confirmed in legislative building during Special Session
1
of
/
6
Breaking News
DETR: Initial unemployment claims rise for a second week, unemployment rate at 21%
2
of
/
6
Breaking News
State releases list of 7 counties, including Clark County, where bars must close
3
of
/
6
Breaking News
NEW: State sets new single-day record for COVID-19 cases, hospitalization numbers rise
4
of
/
6
Breaking News
LIVE: Lawmakers enter day 3 of special session to balance state’s budget
5
of
/
6
Breaking News
LIVE: Fire in southeast Las Vegas Valley
6
of
/
6
e sports
VIDEO: First-of-its-kind ESports facility at Tuscan Highlands
Video
Trending Stories
Jehovah’s Witnesses cancel in-person conventions globally, first time in religion’s history
Gallery
Fire crews battle blaze in southeast Las Vegas Valley
Video
State releases list of 7 counties, including Clark County, where bars must close
NEW: State sets new single-day record for COVID-19 cases, hospitalization numbers rise
CCSD Board of Trustees passes reopening plan with unanimous vote
Video