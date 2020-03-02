Dowtown Las Vegas

Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Political News
News
Live Stream
Hidden History
Mystery Wire
Area 51
I-Team
Crime
2020 Election interviews
National News
Coronavirus
Vegas Fugitives
Decades
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
Migrants have ‘hopes dashed’ after court reversal on ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy
Video
Adobe cancels Las Vegas summit due to coronavirus concerns
Chris Matthews retires from MSNBC, cites comments to women
Two corrections officers arrested for battery, both plead not guilty
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
March coming in like a lion
Video
Top Stories
Snow returns to Reno-Sparks area and Sierra Nevada
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Friday, February 28th
Video
Cloudy finish to February
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, February 27th
Video
A warming trend starts today
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Raiders
Sports Betting
Big Race – Daytona
UNLV Sports
Top Stories
Kopitar scores twice, Kings win in Vegas, 4-1
Top Stories
ESPN: Fury-Wilder trilogy fight set for July 18
Boulder City sharpshooter qualifies for Olympics
Smith scores twice, Golden Knights beat Sabres 4-2
Raiders looking for more speed, diamonds in the rough
Video
Community
Community
Cyber Safe Parent
What’s Cool at School
Buddy Check
Pledge
Acts of Kindness
The Mel Robbins Show
Calendar
Living Green
Remarkable Women
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Bonito Michoacan
Lola’s
TailG8 Treats
Carter Investment Services
Patriot Law
Top Stories
Singer Harry Connick Jr. taking the Encore Theater stage
Video
Top Stories
TARP fund eligibility explained by Las Vegas Real Estate Now
Video
Tire Mart’s newest location, helping you and the environment
Video
Nevada State Bank reminds the community to plan to save
Video
Tuff Hedeman Bull Riding Tour comes to Las Vegas
Video
Contests
En Español
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Adobe cancels Las Vegas summit due to coronavirus concerns
Dowtown Las Vegas
Illuminated arches will soon frame gateway to downtown Las Vegas
Trending Stories
Adobe cancels Las Vegas summit due to coronavirus concerns
LATEST: 6 dead in Washington from coronavirus
Video
Clark County Assessor’s Office to mail out property tax cap notices
Video
Pahrump Valley High student arrested for bringing knife to school
Washington state health officials announce 3 new virus deaths, bringing total to 5 in state, US