Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
97°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News
Live Stream
Political News
2020 Election interviews
I-Team
Area 51
In Your Business
National News
Entertainment
Weird News
8 On Your Side
Crime
Vegas Fugitives
Back To School
Top Stories
Fatal crash on I-15 near Mesquite
Top Stories
WEB EXTRA: Rep. Steven Horsford
WEB EXTRA: Rep. Mark Amodei
Odessa police chief: 21 shot, 5 killed in Texas shooting, gunman dead
Group arrested for illegal campaign donation
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Saying “so long” to August and the extreme heat
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, August 29th
Top Stories
Hurricane tracker: Dorian reaches category 4
Heat warning is extended
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, August 28th
Hot August days still sizzling
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Prep Sports
Raiders
Sports Betting
UNLV Basketball
UNLV Football
Top Stories
Sweepstakes for trip to Raiders game in London
Top Stories
Las Vegas Ballpark, Aviators honored with year-end awards
Raiders sign center Rodney Hudson to multi-year extension
Two-Minute Sports, Friday August 30, 2019
Flyin’ High: Billy Bean brings “Moneyball” to Las Vegas Aviators
Community
Community
Cyber Safe Parent
What’s Cool at School
Living Green
Pool Patrol
Cyber Security Tips
Acts of Kindness
Buddy Check
Calendar
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Reliable Auto Sales
His Love Ministries
Top Stories
Coast 2 Coast Fitness is a new workout facility
Top Stories
Best deals on a new car at Findlay Toyota
Top Stories
Blanc De Blanc is vintage glamour with aerial performances
Life is beautiful culinary lineup
Yummy new treats hit Las Vegas
Attorney Eric Palacios on the ramifications of a DUI
Contests
EN ESPAÑOL
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Hurricane Dorian strengthens to Category 5
dorian
Hurricane Dorian strengthens to Category 5
Trending Stories
Fatal crash on I-15 near Mesquite
DUI Attorney arrested for DUI after crash
Vigil held to celebrate life of Sharon Harrell
Overnight shooting shuts down traffic
Metro identifies suspect in fatal sledgehammer attack