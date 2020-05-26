Skip to content
Top Stories
Six Flags announces safety measures for reopening; first park will open June 5
Runnin’ Rebel Donnie Tillman leaving UNLV, headed to New Mexico
A white woman apologizes after calling police on a black man: ‘There’s an African American man threatening my life’
Knights to reveal Henderson team name and logo Thursday
Forecast
Top Stories
Las Vegas valley expected to hit 100 degrees today, even hotter in coming days
Top Stories
Relax today before the big heat arrives
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Friday, May 22nd
Tedd’s Forecast for Friday, May 21st
Keeping light winds for now
One of our best spring days
Top Stories
Runnin’ Rebel Donnie Tillman leaving UNLV, headed to New Mexico
Top Stories
Knights to reveal Henderson team name and logo Thursday
NHL Commissioner to announce ‘Return to Play Plan’ Tuesday afternoon
NFL planning on playing with full stadiums
Hometown Hits looks at former Bishop-Gorman tight end Brevin Jordan
Top Stories
Hot the lake this summer with Boating Lake Mead
Top Stories
Hometown Hits looks at former Bishop-Gorman tight end Brevin Jordan
Top Stories
A patriotic car parade this Memorial Day at Skye Canyon
Honoring our graduates at the Skye Canyon patriotic parade
Preparing shrimp & avocado salsa with Smith’s Food & Drugs
Discussing mask mayhem with attorney Eric Palacios
What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
1
of
/
2
Live Now
Gaming Control Board to give update on safety guidelines for resorts
2
of
/
2
donnie tillman
Runnin’ Rebel Donnie Tillman leaving UNLV, headed to New Mexico
Gov. Sisolak expected to announce ‘Phase 2’ reopening
Las Vegas locals excited for next phase of Nevada’s reopening plan, but remain cautious
Artist renderings reveal more details about the Las Vegas Strip’s newest megaresort
Governor Sisolak expected to make announcement on Phase 2 start date this week
LIVE: Gaming Control Board to give update on safety guidelines for resorts at 9 a.m.
