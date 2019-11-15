Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News
Live Stream
Political News
2020 Election interviews
I-Team
Area 51
In Your Business
CMA Awards
Crime
Vegas Fugitives
Decades
Border Report
Veterans Voices
New Year’s Eve
Top Stories
Victim of fatal car accident is identified, cause of death revealed
Top Stories
Las Vegas holiday events and light shows for 2019
Pizza Fest in Las Vegas this weekend
Keeping warm 70s for a while longer
Largest fleet of fighter jets sits in a unusual setting
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Keeping warm 70s for a while longer
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, November 14th
Top Stories
Plenty of clouds, but where’s the rain?
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, November 13th
Venice ‘on its knees’ after second-worst flood ever recorded
Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, November 12th
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Raiders
Sports Betting
The Big Game
UNLV Sports
Top Stories
Brown’s Garrett suspended rest of season by NFL
Top Stories
Vegas’ family hoops success
Sword & Shield: Raiders squad finds its groove, prepares for Bengals
Las Vegas Ballpark to host Raiders watch party
Comedian Ian Bagg, entertaining Knights fans
Community
Community
Cyber Safe Parent
What’s Cool at School
Puppy Pigskin Picks
Buddy Check
Call 8 Phone Bank
Acts of Kindness
Pledge
The Mel Robbins Show
Calendar
Living Green
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Bonito Michoacan
Lola’s
TailG8 Treats
Top Stories
Love with Lemons
Top Stories
The consequences of password sharing
Top Stories
What’s new in the beauty treatment world with Revenge MD
Humana on building a better relationship with your primary care provider
Madame et Monsieur says goodbye to traditional exercise
Fresh soups prepared daily at La Bonita
Contests
EN ESPAÑOL
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
donas
Llega el primer “Festival de dona” a Las Vegas para endulzarte la vida
Trending Stories
Brown’s Garrett suspended rest of season by NFL
I-Team: Massive settlement reached in family’s lawsuit against Cowabunga Bay water park
Garrett loses cool, hits Steelers QB with helmet in brawl
Amazon opens Las Vegas office, announces plans for more jobs, community initiatives
Prepare and plan for Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon road closures this Sunday