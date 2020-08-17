Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
104°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
News
I-Team
National News
Political News
2020 Election interviews
Crime
Vegas Fugitives
Coronavirus
Mystery Wire
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
OHSA issues 11 citations for health and safety violations, 9 for coronavirus-related non-compliance
Top Stories
WATCH: Democrats to open a new kind of convention
Video
Police: Man killed during house party at short-term rental
Body found in southeast Henderson, police investigating
CSN welcomes fall 2020 semester with virtual ‘State of the College’ address
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Meteorologists seek to confirm 130-degree Death Valley temp
Top Stories
Broiling heat continues across the west
Video
Top Stories
Crews battle wildfires amid brutal heat wave in California
Tedd’s Forecast for Friday, August 14th
Video
Sizzling heat will set records
Video
Heat Warning: Las Vegas hits new record-high for August 15 at 113 degrees
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Prep Sports
Silver Knights
Sports Betting
Raiders
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
Top Stories
Blackhawks stay alive with 3-1 win over Knights
Liberty High School quarterback commits to Montana
Video
Raiders Darren Waller celebrates overcoming ‘dark times,’ reaches star status in NFL
Video
Game 3: Knights beat Blackhawks to take 3-0 lead in series
Video
JOB BOARD
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Carter Investment Services
Patriot Law
All Custom Iron
Lake Mead Mohave Adventures
Chilly Jilly’z
Top Stories
Bunchin’ in Boulder City at Chilly Jilly’z
Video
Top Stories
Chatting with the winner of Get Launched Las Vegas
Video
Preparing a Sailor Jerry’s “Sugar Me Timbers”
Video
The masks are on at Findlay Toyota
Video
Victor the cat needs a forever home
Video
En Español
Community
Community
Destination Nevada
Drive for Education
Morning Cup of Joe
Buddy Check
Pledge
Stay Well
What’s Cool at School
Acts of Kindness
Living Green
Calendar
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Dome fire
Dome Fire scorches 40K acres in Mojave National Preserve at California/Nevada border
Trending Stories
Dome Fire scorches 40K acres in Mojave National Preserve at California/Nevada border
NEW: Nevada reports downward trend in hospitalizations
Police looking to identify 2 suspects in alleged storage unit burglaries
Body found in southeast Henderson, police investigating
Private, charter school students begin school year