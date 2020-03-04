Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Political News
News
Live Stream
Hidden History
Mystery Wire
Area 51
I-Team
Crime
2020 Election interviews
National News
Coronavirus
Vegas Fugitives
Decades
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
Bloomberg out, Biden resurgent after Super Tuesday victories
Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency after California’s 1st coronavirus patient dies
Video
9th Annual UFC Fight Week set for July
Conference planned for July canceled, coronavirus concerns cited
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Relax without the winds for now
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, March 3rd
Video
Top Stories
Keeping the northerly breezes for another day
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, March 2nd
Video
March coming in like a lion
Video
Snow returns to Reno-Sparks area and Sierra Nevada
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Raiders
Sports Betting
Big Race – Daytona
UNLV Sports
Top Stories
9th Annual UFC Fight Week set for July
Top Stories
Kopitar scores twice, Kings win in Vegas, 4-1
ESPN: Fury-Wilder trilogy fight set for July 18
Boulder City sharpshooter qualifies for Olympics
Smith scores twice, Golden Knights beat Sabres 4-2
Community
Community
Cyber Safe Parent
What’s Cool at School
Buddy Check
Pledge
Acts of Kindness
The Mel Robbins Show
Calendar
Living Green
Remarkable Women
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Bonito Michoacan
Lola’s
TailG8 Treats
Carter Investment Services
Patriot Law
Top Stories
Perk up that pasta with Greene St. Kitchen
Video
Top Stories
Saint Baldrick’s Day
Video
Spinal Care of Nevada: Be gentle to your spine
Video
Cardinale Way Mazda: New look, same mission
Video
The Queen Bee Market, Etsy comes to life
Video
Contests
En Español
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
3
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
BREAKING: Medical screener at LAX airport tests positive for coronavirus
1
of
/
3
Breaking News
Nevada’s unemployment rate hits record low
2
of
/
3
Breaking News
North Las Vegas police investigate shooting involving officer in northeast valley
3
of
/
3
desempleo
Récord más bajo de tasa de desocupación registrado en Nevada
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Trending Stories
BREAKING: Medical screener at LAX airport tests positive for coronavirus
Las Vegas store shelves emptied as shoppers take precautions against coronavirus
Video
First coronavirus death in California reported in Placer County, LA County declares emergency
2020 ConExpo-Con/Agg to go on as planned despite coronavirus
Video
Clark County Assessor’s Office to mail out property tax cap notices
Video