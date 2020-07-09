deck collapse

Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
News
I-Team
National News
Political News
2020 Election interviews
Crime
Coronavirus
Mystery Wire
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
CCSD Board of Trustees passes reopening plan with unanimous vote
Video
Top Stories
Lawmakers weigh drastic budget cuts due to COVID-19 shutdown
Video
Metro seeks to identify suspects in series of robberies in northwest Valley, NLV
Local bar owner reacts to Sisolak’s latest COVID-19 directive
Video
Jehovah’s Witnesses cancel in-person conventions globally, first time in religion’s history
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, July 9th
Video
Top Stories
Hotter-than-normal temps are just getting started
Video
Top Stories
Be careful on valley roads, avoid washes during monsoon season
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, July 8th
Video
NWS forecaster talks all you need to know about Monsoon season
Video
Regional Flood Control District rolls out campaign to alert everyone to dangers of monsoon season
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Prep Sports
Silver Knights
Sports Betting
Raiders
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
Top Stories
Rebel football home opener in jeopardy
NFL policy: Full contact during game, 6 feet apart after
Runnin’ Rebels cancel August trip to Canada
VIDEO: Latest look inside Allegiant Stadium
Video
Community
Community
Destination Nevada
What’s Cool at School
Morning Cup of Joe
Buddy Check
Pledge
Acts of Kindness
Stay Well
Living Green
Calendar
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Carter Investment Services
Patriot Law
All Custom Iron
Lake Mead Mohave Adventures
Chilly Jilly’z
Top Stories
Dream job: Company offering $1,000 to play Animal Crossing
Video
Top Stories
Jackson is this week’s Pet Project
Video
Designer Robin Harris on being fashionably safe
Video
Southwest Medical on maintaining your health care routine
Video
The new show Tough-as-Nails premieres Wednesday night
Video
Contests
En Español
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
deck collapse
5 injured after deck collapses in Virginia Beach
Video
Trending Stories
CCSD Board of Trustees discusses District reopening plan proposal
Local bar owner reacts to Sisolak’s latest COVID-19 directive
Video
Gov. Sisolak: Bars in certain areas will return to Phase 1 restrictions
Video
Lawmakers weigh drastic budget cuts due to COVID-19 shutdown
Video
Second stimulus check: Could payments be limited to those making $40,000 or less?