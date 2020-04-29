death rate

Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Political News
News
Live Stream
Hidden History
Mystery Wire
Area 51
I-Team
Crime
2020 Election interviews
National News
Coronavirus
Vegas Fugitives
Decades
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
Paper stimulus checks start going out today: What you need to know
Veterans Village/SHARE hydration station low on water supply, accepting donations
LIVE AT 1PM: Southern Nevada Health District to answer questions from media in virtual press conference
Video
Common refrigerant for air conditioners no longer made, more difficult and expensive to get
Video
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Record heat for April
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, April 28th
Video
Top Stories
Feeling too much heat
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, April 27th
Video
Valley braces for potential record-breaking heat
Video
Way too hot for late April
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
NFL Draft
Golden Knights
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Lights Soccer
Aces – WNBA
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Raiders
Sports Betting
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
Top Stories
Two-Minute Sports: Wednesday April 29, 2020
Video
Top Stories
AT&T Sportsnet to re-air classic Golden Knights games April 29-May 6
MLB may move forward with radical realignment
New UNLV sharpshooter, Grill have high expectations
Video
Las Vegas prep star to leave UCLA and go to NBA G-League
Video
Community
Community
What’s Cool at School
Buddy Check
Pledge
Acts of Kindness
Calendar
Living Green
Remarkable Women
Stay Well
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Carter Investment Services
Patriot Law
TailG8 Treats
All Custom Iron
Top Stories
Quality Meats delivered to your door with Butcher’s Choice of Nevada
Video
Top Stories
5 things that will help your relationships survive the quarantine
Video
At-home-learning with Yes Every Kid
Video
The legendary Debbie Gibson chats about her upcoming performance
Video
Comedian D’Lai talks about his new book
Video
Contests
En Español
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
death rate
Death rate hits 5% for Southern Nevada COVID-19 cases: What it means
Trending Stories
Gov. Sisolak: Casinos won’t open until ‘3rd or 4th phase’ of reopening state
Sisolak: Nevada shutdown could be extended
Video
Report: Woman initially told police she was unable to stop before fatal hit-and-run
Video
Nevada Department of Education outlines next steps for schools in ‘Path Forward Plan’
Death rate hits 5% for Southern Nevada COVID-19 cases: What it means