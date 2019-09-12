death minor

Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
96°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News
Live Stream
Political News
2020 Election interviews
I-Team
Area 51
In Your Business
National News
Entertainment
Weird News
8 On Your Side
Crime
Vegas Fugitives
Border Report
Top Stories
Even by Cam Newton’s standards, his most recent post-game outfit was a head-turner
Top Stories
Protesters call for “Justice for Byron Williams” at Metro headquarters
WATCH: Beautiful octopus spotted in Pacific puts on a show
Meet and Greet: The STRAT to host NASCAR superstar Kurt Busch tonight
Several injuries reported in collision on Pecos Friday night
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Friday morning, Sept. 13, 2019
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, Sept. 12th
Top Stories
Nate’s 7-Day forecast – Thursday morning, Sept. 12, 2019
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, Sept. 11th
Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 10th
Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Tuesday morning, Sept. 10, 2019
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Prep Sports
Raiders
Sports Betting
UNLV Football
UNLV Basketball
The Big Game
Top Stories
Web Extra: Marc-Andre Fleury talks to media after first Golden Knights practice
Top Stories
Web Extra: Golden Knights Shea Theodore talks to media about cancer diagnosis
Arizona Diamondbacks apparently discussed relocation to Las Vegas
Two-Minute Sports: Thursday Sept. 12
Golden Knights player Shea Theodore opens up about his battle with testicular cancer
Community
Community
Cyber Safe Parent
What’s Cool at School
Childhood Cancer Awareness
Cyber Security Tips
Puppy Pigskin Picks
Acts of Kindness
Buddy Check
The Mel Robbins Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Calendar
Living Green
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Reliable Auto Sales
His Love Ministries
Top Stories
Famed chef Sammy Demarco holds pop-up brunch
Top Stories
The Motortrend International Auto Show returns
Top Stories
Affordable looks for the season from Macy’s
Who is responsible when school sports injuries occur
Rock & Roll Playhouse
Etsy comes to life at the Queen Bee Market
Contests
EN ESPAÑOL
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
death minor
Death of 5-year-old girl is under investigation
Trending Stories
Update: Three people killed in crash at Flamingo & Duneville
Protesters call for “Justice for Byron Williams” at Metro headquarters
Update: Three people killed in crash at Flamingo & Duneville
Creator of ‘Storm Area 51’s’ Facebook page wants to stop Alienstock Festival; cease and desist letter sent
Friday the 13th will probably feel out of this world eerie with full Moon and asteroid approaching Earth