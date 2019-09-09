day of the dead

Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
94°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News
Live Stream
Political News
2020 Election interviews
I-Team
Area 51
In Your Business
National News
Entertainment
Weird News
8 On Your Side
Crime
Vegas Fugitives
Border Report
Top Stories
Man arrested with $86K worth of cocaine at South Texas international bridge
Top Stories
Baking professionals gather in Las Vegas for International Baking Industry Exposition
Democrats renew push for universal background checks
Startling video shows Tesla driver, passenger asleep behind wheel of self-driving car
Día de los Muertos 2019 celebrations announced
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Monday morning, Sept. 9, 2019
Top Stories
Dorian makes landfall in Nova Scotia
Top Stories
Losing the 100s next week
Rainy weather, lightning moves through Las Vegas valley
Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, September 5th
WATCH: Carolinas coast braces for flooding, hazards from Dorian
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Prep Sports
Raiders
Sports Betting
UNLV Football
UNLV Basketball
The Big Game
Top Stories
Two-Minute Sports; Monday September 9
Top Stories
Rafael Nadal wins 19th Grand Slam title at U.S. Open
Aviators drop game five, lose series against River Cats
Aviators drop game 4, series tied 2-2
UPDATE: Antonio Brown signs with Patriots
Community
Community
Cyber Safe Parent
What’s Cool at School
Childhood Cancer Awareness
Cyber Security Tips
Puppy Pigskin Picks
Acts of Kindness
Buddy Check
The Mel Robbins Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Calendar
Living Green
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Reliable Auto Sales
His Love Ministries
Top Stories
Legendary running back Ickey Woods returns to UNLV
Top Stories
Young teen honors mother with charity events
Top Stories
Chef Nanny on cooking with probiotics
Rocker Scott Stapp sits down with JC
R&B group The Manhattans hit the Orleans
The World’s Most Dangerous Man Ken Shamrock
Contests
EN ESPAÑOL
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
day of the dead
Día de los Muertos 2019 celebrations announced
Trending Stories
Update: 19-year-old shot and killed in North Las Vegas was UNLV student
UNLV announces new tuition award program for Nevada residents
Girl missing in Las Vegas
Startling video shows Tesla driver, passenger asleep behind wheel of self-driving car
Metro addresses details of September 6 in-custody death