Dan Kildee

Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Political News
News
Live Stream
Hidden History
Mystery Wire
Area 51
I-Team
Crime
2020 Election interviews
National News
Coronavirus
Vegas Fugitives
Decades
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
Biden wins mail-in Wyoming Democratic presidential caucus
Catwoman celebrating her eighty-year legacy
UPDATE: 4 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Clark County, more than 57 percent of county cases have recovered
Local leaders work to support minorities hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Friday, April 17th
Video
Top Stories
Clouds passing through to end the week
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, April 16th
Video
Soaking up some April sunshine
Video
Enjoy the sun in your garden or patio
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, April 14th
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
NFL Draft
Golden Knights
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Lights Soccer
Aces – WNBA
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Raiders
Sports Betting
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
Top Stories
Raiders anxious for NFL Draft to upgrade talent level
Video
Top Stories
Former Raiders RB, Hawkins shares locker room stories
Video
Coronavirus concerns push Dana White to cancel UFC 249 event
Aviators to honor purchased tickets for postponed games
UFC wants to host fights on a ‘private island’
Community
Community
What’s Cool at School
Buddy Check
Pledge
Acts of Kindness
Calendar
Living Green
Remarkable Women
Stay Well
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Carter Investment Services
Patriot Law
TailG8 Treats
All Custom Iron
Top Stories
Catwoman celebrating her eighty-year legacy
Top Stories
Baseball star Adrian Gonzales discusses life and self-quarantining
Video
Attorney Eric Palacios on updating family wills and trusts
Video
Staying positive during a pandemic with life strategist Ed Myleftt
Video
‘See You on the Other Side’: Yooper musician writes song inspired by pandemic
Video
Contests
En Español
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Dan Kildee
Michigan lawmakers concerned with the low number of small business loans for state
Trending Stories
UPDATE: 4 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Clark County, more than 57 percent of county cases have recovered
UPDATE: 19-year-old tried to execute Nye County Deputy in officer-involved shooting
Video
Nevadans gather for ‘Reopen Nevada’ rally at state office building
Video
Governor Sisolak responds to Mayor Goodman’s comments during COVID-19 press conference
Video
Georgia high school seniors expelled after posting racist viral video to social media