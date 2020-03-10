cuarentena

Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Political News
News
Live Stream
Hidden History
Mystery Wire
Area 51
I-Team
Crime
2020 Election interviews
National News
Coronavirus
Vegas Fugitives
Decades
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
Billy Idol postpones Vegas performance
CVS to waive medication delivery fees amid virus outbreak
Dick’s Sporting Goods will stop selling guns at 440 more stores
ConExpo goes on as planned despite virus concerns
Video
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, March 10th
Video
Top Stories
Just the beginning of rainy days
Video
Top Stories
Rain is moving into the valley, expect a very wet week
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Friday, March 6th
Video
Clocks, wind, and rain to keep in mind
Video
Warmer days aren’t helping the sneezing
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
The Masters
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Raiders
Sports Betting
UNLV Sports
Top Stories
NFL Draft looms, Vegas spotlight to take center stage
Video
Top Stories
Golden Knights temporarily close ‘Chance’s Kid Zone’ due to coronavirus
Theodore scores winner, Golden Knights beat Oilers 3-2 in OT
Video
NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS closing locker rooms amid virus scare
Professional sports leagues limit locker room access as coronavirus precaution
Community
Community
Cyber Safe Parent
What’s Cool at School
Buddy Check
Pledge
Acts of Kindness
The Mel Robbins Show
Calendar
Living Green
Remarkable Women
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Bonito Michoacan
Lola’s
Carter Investment Services
Patriot Law
Top Stories
Chatting with the stars ahead of the Power of Love Gala
Video
Top Stories
The 2020 boating season with Lake Mead Mohave Adventures
Video
Walk with the Heart of a Child with Children’s Heart Foundation
Video
Paint the town green with New York-New York
Video
Springing into spring with a new baby
Video
Contests
Basketball Madness
Top Stories
Monster Jam Contest
En Español
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
cuarentena
MGM Resorts cierra temporalmente sus bufés
Trending Stories
MGM Resorts will temporarily close buffets amid coronavirus concerns
Video
Las Vegas resort properties taking precautions, changing policies amid coronavirus concerns
Video
Find out what happened to the palm trees along the Las Vegas Strip
Video
WHO: 70% of people sickened by COVID-19 in China have recovered
‘Presumptive positive’ COVID-19 cases in Nevada rises to 4
Video