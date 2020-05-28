covid testing

Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Political News
News
Live Stream
Mystery Wire
Area 51
I-Team
Crime
2020 Election interviews
National News
Coronavirus
Vegas Fugitives
Decades
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
ESPN Fight Night set for the UFC Apex
Top Stories
Near record-setting heat for May hits Las Vegas valley
Video
NEW: Clark County reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, 65 new cases
Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 28, 2020
Video
Stuck in a May heatwave
Video
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Near record-setting heat for May hits Las Vegas valley
Video
Top Stories
Stuck in a May heatwave
Video
Top Stories
Tropical Depression Bertha to bring heavy winds, potential flooding for Charlotte area
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, May 27th
Video
Too much heat too soon
Video
Heat wave: Prepare for dangerous temperatures in the valley
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Prep Sports
Sports Betting
Raiders
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
Top Stories
NHL Awards announced, Bruins head the list
Top Stories
ESPN Fight Night set for the UFC Apex
Raiders Fan Day: A look at the Las Vegas Raiders’ new Henderson training facility
Live
UFC, boxing back on in Vegas after Nevada approves return
KLAS-TV named ‘A Proud Broadcast Partner’ of the Raiders, will air the most Raiders’ games
Video
Community
Community
What’s Cool at School
Buddy Check
Pledge
Acts of Kindness
Calendar
Living Green
Remarkable Women
Stay Well
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Carter Investment Services
Patriot Law
All Custom Iron
Top Stories
How Nevada State Bank is helping small businesses
Video
Top Stories
How Deville Realty can help you sell your home
Video
Top Stories
Southwest Medical discusses “the new normal” for health care
Video
Kendall tries his hand at Raiders trivia
Video
London Brown has gone from an American dream to “American Soul”
Video
All Custom Iron on safety upgrades for your pool
Video
Contests
En Español
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Live Now
Live Now
SNHD board meeting provides COVID-19 response, testing update
1
of
/
2
Live Now
Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 28, 2020
2
of
/
2
covid testing
CVS opening 5 new COVID-19 test sites
Trending Stories
Sisolak: Nevada prepared to enter into Phase 2 of reopening May 29
Live
Las Vegas casinos, resorts to reopen some properties June 4
Video
NEW: Clark County reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, 65 new cases
Police: 1 man dead, 1 wounded after shooting near Tropicana, Jones
Video
UPDATE: Nevada passes 400 deaths, 8K COVID-19 cases as more than 5.5K tests performed in 24-hour period
Video