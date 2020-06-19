covid flamingo

Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
94°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Political News
News
Live Stream
Mystery Wire
Area 51
I-Team
Crime
2020 Election interviews
National News
Coronavirus
Vegas Fugitives
Decades
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
AMC reverses course, will require guests to wear masks when theaters reopen, report says
Video
Top Stories
NSHE selects Dr. Melody Rose as chancellor
$10M steakhouse Bugsy & Meyer’s debuts July 2 at Flamingo
Five Below stores opening in Las Vegas on June 26
DETR answers questions about PUA claims, updates unemployment numbers
Video
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Long, hotter days heading into summer
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, June 18th
Video
Top Stories
Water and sunscreen are essential
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, June 17th
Video
Breezes turn cooler today
Video
You can become a “Storm Spotter” for the National Weather Service
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Prep Sports
Silver Knights
Sports Betting
Raiders
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
Top Stories
Topgolf reopens on L.V. Strip, golf enthusiasts overjoyed
Video
UNLV hockey announces all-access pass for new season
Hey Reb! statue removed from UNLV campus
Video
Las Vegas Lights and Eric Wynalda part ways after one season
Community
Community
What’s Cool at School
Buddy Check
Pledge
Acts of Kindness
Calendar
Living Green
Remarkable Women
Stay Well
Morning Cup of Joe
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Carter Investment Services
Patriot Law
All Custom Iron
Lake Mead Mohave Adventures
Chilly Jilly’z
Top Stories
Fishers Space Pen is an out of this world gift
Video
Top Stories
Smith’s Food & Drug prepares a seared steak for Father’s Day
Video
Freeze off fat & heat up the summer at Image Med Spa
Video
Law Vegas Now discusses Title VII and The Civil Rights Act
Video
Chilly Jilly’z is the happiest place in Boulder City
Video
Contests
En Español
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
DETR answers questions about PUA claims, updates unemployment numbers
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
2 employees at Flamingo test positive for COVID-19
2
of
/
2
covid flamingo
2 empleados en hotel Flamingo dan positivo por COVID-19
Trending Stories
Jessica Williams’ convictions vacated in deaths of 6 youths run down in I-15 median
NEW: Second largest jump in COVID-19 cases reported in Clark County, 317 new cases
DETR provides update on Nevada’s unemployment insurance system
Video
Sisolak asks medical experts to look at face mask requirements in Nevada
2 employees at Flamingo test positive for COVID-19