COVID-19 patients

Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Coronavirus
Pass or Fail
Local News
Political News
2020 Election interviews
National News
I-Team
Mystery Wire
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
Beyond the Wall: Raiders’ Darren Waller hosts charity event for kids of southern Nevada
Video
Top Stories
Local coaches, players hope Gov. Sisolak will relax COVID-19 restrictions on youth sports
Video
New Children of the 58 Scholarship Fund named in honor of 1 October victim Neysa Tonks
Kicking off the fall harvest at Gilcrease Orchard
Video
TPS holders fight to keep families together, hold demonstration Monday
Video
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
A cooler, clearer start to the week
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Saturday, September 26th
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Friday, Sept. 25th
Video
Windy changes will help clear our skies
Video
The hot breezes return today
Video
Hotter 100s keep hanging on
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Sports
Sports
Raiders
Golden Knights
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Lights FC
Podcasts
Motorsports Vegas
Prep Sports
Silver Knights
Sports Betting
Game On! Vegas
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
The Big Game
Top Stories
VIDEO: Mistakes send Raiders to loss to Patriots
Video
NHL considering hybrid “bubbles” for 2021 season
Reports: Jonathan Abram injury worse that first thought
Knights trade Brandon Pirri to Blackhawks for forward Dylan Sikura
En Español
JOB BOARD
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
All Custom Iron
Lake Mead Mohave Adventures
Chilly Jilly’z
Top Stories
Brooklyn’s Best Pizza & Pasta is a taste of New York in Vegas
Video
Top Stories
Celebrating National Comic Book Day at Maximum Comics
Video
Chatting with Danny Koker and Jimmie Johnsons ahead of this week’s Nascar race
Video
Silver State Schools Credit Union is helping out with all your financial needs
Video
21st Century Oncology on not delaying cancer treatments
Video
Community
Community
Destination Nevada
Morning Cup of Joe
Buddy Check
Pledge
Stay Well
Puppy Pigskin Picks
What’s Cool at School
Hispanic Heritage Month
Acts of Kindness
Living Green
Calendar
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
COVID-19 patients
UMC reports significant decrease in COVID-19 patients with 73% drop in recent weeks
Don't Miss
Examining the Raiders defense against the Patriots
Video
Beyond the Wall: Raiders’ Darren Waller hosts charity event for kids of southern Nevada
Video
VIDEO: Mistakes send Raiders to loss to Patriots
Video
Reports: Jonathan Abram injury worse that first thought
AP source: Raiders being investigated by NFL over locker room access
Raiders will be without speedy receiver Ruggs vs. Patriots
Bettors hope to continue hot streak going into week 3 of the NFL season
Video
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Mother of Las Vegas Strip shooting victim says son may be paralyzed, suspect in custody
Video
Gov. Sisolak announces some COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted; Clark County leader makes recommendations for reopening
Video
UPDATE: I-15 SB offramp closed at Las Vegas Blvd following fatal crash involving hit-and-run driver
Only on 8: Woman said random group attacked her on Las Vegas Strip, follows recent area crime
Video
NEW: Nevada nearing 80K COVID-19 cases with more than 450 reported in past 24 hours
Video