Top Stories
CCSD staff to recommend full-time distance learning during special meeting
Top Stories
COVID-19 compliance up to 94%; Boulder City restaurant fined
Bees cleared from rest area on US95 near Searchlight
Nevada Broadcasters Association raising money for student scholarships amid cancellation of biggest fundraiser
Video
$90B ‘Reopen Schools Safely’ legislation proposed by Titus
Top Stories
The monsoon is finally showing itself
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Friday, July 17th
Video
Top Stories
At least it’s a “dry heat”
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, July 16th
Video
Waiting for monsoon rain
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, July 15th
Video
Top Stories
1919 pandemic disrupted Stanley Cup Final due to train ride
Video
NFLPA wants players tested daily for virus when camps open
Stadium Authority Board, final touches to Allegiant Stadium
Video
Rebels looking to fill lost football games
Video
Top Stories
Homemade food and cool treats at Chilly Jilly’z in Boulder City
Video
Top Stories
Interstate Batteries on battling with car batteries in the heat
Video
Celebrating National Ice Cream Month at Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream
Video
Shilo the cat needs a forever home
Video
Attorney Eric Palacios talks about Vegas bars filing lawsuit against Nevada
Video
COVID-19 aid
Second stimulus: Trump says ‘good things’ happening in virus aid talks
Video
Judge says some PUA payments must resume by July 28 in Nevada
Video
NEW: Nevada reports 4th consecutive record-breaking day for COVID-19 cases, Clark County exceeds 30K cases
NEW: Nevada sets new record for hospitalizations
Video
CCSD staff to recommend full-time distance learning during special meeting
Police: Shots fired on Las Vegas Strip, no arrests made
Video