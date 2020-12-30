Skip to content
countdown to 2021
Get the best view of the fireworks with ‘Las Vegas New Year’s Countdown to 2021’ show
Don't Miss
Zodiac Killer’s 340 cipher solved by private citizens
I-Team: 7-month-old dies of fentanyl overdose, documents say
I-Team: COVID-19 leading cause of death in Nevada for December
I-Team: Driver accused in fatal cyclist crash deemed by feds ‘imminent hazard to public safety’; trucking company under investigation
I-Team: COVID cases at USPS impacting delivery; employee raises concern about mask compliance
I-Team: 'Delete it please,' County office mistakenly emails out Social Security numbers, last names
'Hearsay, unfounded accusations,' are not evidence of voter fraud, secretary of state says
Trending Stories
DETR: Expect delay in some unemployment benefits
Gov. Sisolak provides update on vaccination efforts, asks Nevadans to stay home on New Year’s Eve
Police search for woman who abandoned 3-year-old girl at Strip hotel
What to expect from Las Vegas’ downtown New Year’s Eve fireworks show
Tire shop goes up in flames near Meadows Lane and Decatur Blvd.
