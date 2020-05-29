Skip to content
Breaking News
Breaking News
President Trump announces US will leave World Health Organization (WHO), designate funds elsewhere globally
Live Now
Live Now
CDC now projects more than 123,000 coronavirus deaths in US by mid-June
consumer spending
US consumer spending sinks by record 13.6% in face of virus
Minnesota authorities: Police officer who knelt on George Floyd has been arrested
Fired police officer Derek Chauvin charged with murder in George Floyd’s death
Video
DETR: 84% of eligible unemployment claims are being paid, 117,719 claims are not eligible
CCSD to move into Phase 2 on June 8
Sisolak: Nevada prepared to enter into Phase 2 of reopening May 29
Live