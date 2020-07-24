Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
94°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
News
I-Team
National News
Political News
2020 Election interviews
Crime
Coronavirus
Mystery Wire
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
Founder of Roberto’s Taco Shops passes away
Top Stories
Seattle Kraken reveal video
Video
NEW: Highest COVID-19 patient counts for 5th straight day; 13 deaths in Nevada
President Trump expected to sign executive orders on drug pricing & health care
Live
Possible drowning at Las Vegas Bellagio fountains investigated
Live
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
A short, but welcome break in the extreme heat
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, July 23rd
Video
Top Stories
Enjoy a nice break from the extreme heat
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, July 22nd
Video
Gusty winds elevate the fire danger again today
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, July 21st
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Prep Sports
Silver Knights
Sports Betting
Raiders
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
Top Stories
Seattle Kraken reveal video
Video
Lights FC first local sports team to return to action since COVID-19
Mike Tyson set to fight Roy Jones Jr September 12
Video
Seattle NHL name, it’s the “Kraken”
Community
Community
Destination Nevada
Morning Cup of Joe
Buddy Check
Pledge
Stay Well
Gr8 School Supply Drive
What’s Cool at School
Acts of Kindness
Living Green
Calendar
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Carter Investment Services
Patriot Law
All Custom Iron
Lake Mead Mohave Adventures
Chilly Jilly’z
Top Stories
The pledge for July 24th
Video
Top Stories
Effective & comfortable masks with Boomer Naturals
Video
Discussing the legalities of virtual learning VS in-person college fees
Video
The Grand Canyon is a short two hour drive from Las Vegas
Video
Celebrate National Tequila & Avocado Day at La Bonita Supermarkets
Video
Contests
En Español
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Consulate
China ordered US on Friday to close its consulate in the western city of Chengdu
Gallery
Trending Stories
Possible drowning at Las Vegas Bellagio fountains investigated
Live
NEW: Highest COVID-19 patient counts for 5th straight day; 13 deaths in Nevada
DETR: Unemployment claims up for 4th straight week
Video
Founder of Roberto’s Taco Shops passes away
Jehovah’s Witnesses cancel in-person conventions worldwide, will stream online in 100 languages
Video