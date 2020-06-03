confederate

Skip to content
I-Team Exclusive: US Attorney discusses violent extremists arrested in Las Vegas
5.5 magnitude quake near Ridgecrest rattles Southern California
Wynn CEO Matt Maddox welcomes Las Vegas employees back to work
The D Hotel & Casino prepares for reopening
I-Team: Man accused of shooting Metro officer makes court appearance
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, June 3rd
Looking for lightning and more heat
Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, June 2nd
Clouds will keep coming today
June starts off hotter, again
Tedd’s Forecast for Sunday, May 31st
WNBA looking to play at one location, Las Vegas in the mix
Raider Zay Jones experiences powerful, peaceful encounter amid protests
Raiders Training Camp to take place in Henderson facility
Raiders’ Henry Ruggs III injures thigh in strange accident
Pole Position Raceway announces free races for high school grads
Supporting local black owned businesses like Simply Pure
Teachers are being adopted for Teacher Appreciation Week
Simply Pure is an African-American owned vegan cafe
A taste of strawberry season at Marie Callender’s
Losing weight and reversing diabetes with Total Transformation
Jack Rico is a 13 year old with 4 Associate’s degrees
5.5-magnitude earthquake near Searles Valley, California, felt in Southern Nevada
Murder charge upgraded in Floyd case, 3 other cops charged
Virginia governor to announce removal of Lee statue
5.5-magnitude earthquake near Searles Valley, California, felt in Southern Nevada
Separate shootings during protest leave Metro officer on life support, suspect dead
3 people arrested on terrorism charges in Las Vegas; men have ties to right-wing extremist groups
EXCLUSIVE: Sheriff Lombardo reveals new details about shooting of Metro police officer
I-Team: Man accused of shooting Metro officer makes court appearance
