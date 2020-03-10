Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Political News
News
Live Stream
Hidden History
Mystery Wire
Area 51
I-Team
Crime
2020 Election interviews
National News
Coronavirus
Vegas Fugitives
Decades
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
MGM Resorts to temporarily close buffets amid coronavirus concerns
In Brief: Police cordon off City Hall as man takes plastic explosives to gun buyback event
Stocks surge as hopes build for Trump administration response to economic threat from virus; Dow gains more than 1,100
Local women craft stuffed bears to comfort kids affected by fires
Video
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Just the beginning of rainy days
Video
Top Stories
Rain is moving into the valley, expect a very wet week
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Friday, March 6th
Video
Clocks, wind, and rain to keep in mind
Video
Warmer days aren’t helping the sneezing
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, March 4th
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
The Masters
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Raiders
Sports Betting
UNLV Sports
Top Stories
Theodore scores winner, Golden Knights beat Oilers 3-2 in OT
Video
Top Stories
NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS closing locker rooms amid virus scare
Professional sports leagues limit locker room access as coronavirus precaution
Theodore scores late, Golden Knights beat Flames 5-3
Coronado dance team wins national championship
Video
Community
Community
Cyber Safe Parent
What’s Cool at School
Buddy Check
Pledge
Acts of Kindness
The Mel Robbins Show
Calendar
Living Green
Remarkable Women
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Bonito Michoacan
Lola’s
Carter Investment Services
Patriot Law
Top Stories
Chatting with the stars ahead of the Power of Love Gala
Video
Top Stories
The 2020 boating season with Lake Mead Mohave Adventures
Video
Walk with the Heart of a Child with Children’s Heart Foundation
Video
Paint the town green with New York-New York
Video
Springing into spring with a new baby
Video
Contests
Basketball Madness
Top Stories
Monster Jam Contest
En Español
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Wynn Resorts: Employees will not suffer pay loss if diagnosed with coronavirus
con expo
VIDEO: Experto local habla sobre el impacto del coronavirus en la economía de Las Vegas
Video
Trending Stories
Find out what happened to the palm trees along the Las Vegas Strip
Video
MGM Resorts to temporarily close buffets amid coronavirus concerns
WHO: 70% of people sickened by COVID-19 in China have recovered
New details about second Clark County coronavirus patient
Video
‘Presumptive positive’ COVID-19 cases in Nevada rises to 4
Video