Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
94°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News
Live Stream
Political News
2020 Election interviews
I-Team
Area 51
In Your Business
National News
Entertainment
Weird News
8 On Your Side
Crime
Vegas Fugitives
Back To School
Top Stories
Takeover off LV Strip, Oyo Hotels buys Hooters Resort
Top Stories
UNLV expectations high on the gridiron for 2019
Mormon leaders change rules against guns in church
HENDERSON ROAD CLOSURE: U.S. Highway 95 on-ramp to northbound I-11 will be shut down from 6 a.m.-11 a.m.
2 Las Vegas officers hurt after drunk driver hits patrol car
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, August 26th
Top Stories
More heat warnings start the week
Top Stories
A slight break in the heat
Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, August 22nd
Some slight changes blowing in today
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, August 21st
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Baseball
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
NBA
NCAA Football
Raiders
Sports Betting
UNLV Basketball
UNLV Football
Top Stories
Takeover off LV Strip, Oyo Hotels buys Hooters Resort
Top Stories
UNLV expectations high on the gridiron for 2019
Two-Minute Sportscast, Monday August 26, 2019
Safe Bet: Vegas set to bid to host numerous NCAA events
Aerobic gymnastics world champions reign in Henderson
Community
Community
Cyber Safe Parent
What’s Cool at School
Living Green
Pool Patrol
Cyber Security Tips
Acts of Kindness
Buddy Check
Calendar
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Reliable Auto Sales
His Love Ministries
Top Stories
The South Point Car & Truck Show is helping children in need
Top Stories
The happiest place in Vegas
Top Stories
Labor Day BBQ with Chef Nanny Bubby
Human Nature is celebrating 10 years on the strip
Guns N’ Hoses charity baseball game
The hottest rides to help children in need
Contests
EN ESPAÑOL
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
computer
You’re off work, but you’re still on the computer, Nevada
Trending Stories
Mormon leaders change rules against guns in church
2 Las Vegas officers hurt after drunk driver hits patrol car
CCSD preps for possible teachers’ strike; files request for injunction
Hooters Hotel sold, Strat new marquee on display
Report: 64-year-old man allegedly sexually abused 8-year-old since he was 4