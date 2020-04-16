comision de trabajo

Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Political News
News
Live Stream
Hidden History
Mystery Wire
Area 51
I-Team
Crime
2020 Election interviews
National News
Coronavirus
Vegas Fugitives
Decades
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
LIST: Local restaurants offering takeout, curbside and delivery services
Video
Nevada Commission on School Funding does not address COVID-19 financial impact during meeting
Video
Raiders anxious for NFL Draft to upgrade talent level
Video
Local cannabis harvest machine manufacturer creates PPE sterilization machine
Video
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Soaking up some April sunshine
Video
Top Stories
Enjoy the sun in your garden or patio
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, April 14th
Video
Sunny, but cool for this… Tuesday?
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, April 13th
Video
The last of the rain for a while
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
NFL Draft
Golden Knights
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Lights Soccer
Aces – WNBA
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Raiders
Sports Betting
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
Top Stories
Raiders anxious for NFL Draft to upgrade talent level
Video
Top Stories
Former Raiders RB, Hawkins shares locker room stories
Video
Coronavirus concerns push Dana White to cancel UFC 249 event
Aviators to honor purchased tickets for postponed games
UFC wants to host fights on a ‘private island’
Community
Community
What’s Cool at School
Buddy Check
Pledge
Acts of Kindness
Calendar
Living Green
Remarkable Women
Stay Well
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Carter Investment Services
Patriot Law
TailG8 Treats
All Custom Iron
Top Stories
Ahead of the curve & taking action with OptumCare Network of Nevada
Video
Top Stories
Neuro feedback home treatment with Walker Therapy
Video
Connecting through magic with Mat Franco
Video
Singer and WWE star Mickie James is taking a stand against Child Abuse
Video
Catching up with Billy Bush
Video
Contests
En Español
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
comision de trabajo
Senadora Jacky Rosen se sumó al “Grupo de trabajo del Congreso para la reactivación de la economía” de Trump
Trending Stories
Governor Sisolak responds to Mayor Goodman’s comments during COVID-19 press conference
Video
Las Vegas mayor sounds off: Goodman wants closure of non-essential businesses to end
Video
Thousands of marijuana plants seized in multi-million dollar grow house raid in Las Vegas
NEW: Las Vegas valley Coronavirus cases by zip code
Metro Police warns Las Vegas residents to beware of cyber scam known as ‘sextortion’