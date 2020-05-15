comisión de juegos

Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Political News
News
Live Stream
Hidden History
Mystery Wire
Area 51
I-Team
Crime
2020 Election interviews
National News
Coronavirus
Vegas Fugitives
Decades
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
Stimulus checks: Some Social Security recipients receiving checks beginning Friday
CDC warns about childhood illness linked to COVID-19
Video
Faith Lutheran students write letters for seniors living in assisted living facilities
Video
Metro arrests man accused of murder in drainage canal
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Heat and wind for your weekend
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, May 14th
Video
Top Stories
Enjoy a normal May day
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, May 13th
Video
A nice break from wind and heat
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, May 12th
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Prep Sports
Sports Betting
Raiders
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
Top Stories
Return to Racing: NASCAR ready to start its engines
Video
Top Stories
Lakers get clearance to open practice facility
Field grass being installed at Allegiant Stadium
Video
Wynn Las Vegas Golf Course to open Monday
Drone video shows new grass at Raiders practice facility
Video
Community
Community
What’s Cool at School
Buddy Check
Pledge
Acts of Kindness
Calendar
Living Green
Remarkable Women
Stay Well
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Carter Investment Services
Patriot Law
TailG8 Treats
All Custom Iron
Top Stories
The importance of comprehensive breast care
Video
Top Stories
How liable is your business for your clients?
Video
Keeping your AC running and your air clean
Video
Survivor crowns a new champion
Video
Safe & secure showrooms at Findlay Auto
Video
Contests
En Español
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
SLIDESHOW: 6.5 earthquake damages US 95 near Tonopah
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Governor Sisolak orders flags to half-staff in honor of entertainer Roy Horn
2
of
/
2
comisión de juegos
GCB: Restaurantes de casino podrán reabrir durante la Fase 1 si cumplen con los requisitos
Trending Stories
Central Nevada rocked by 6.5 earthquake, numerous aftershocks
Video
New unemployment filing system to launch May 16 for gig, self-employed and independent contract workers
Video
LIVE AT 3 PM: Governor Sisolak to provide update on Nevada’s Phase 1 ‘Roadmap to Recovery Plan’
SLIDESHOW: 6.5 earthquake damages US 95 near Tonopah, highway closed
DETR held virtual conference to explain extension of unemployment benefits with temporary federal programs
Video