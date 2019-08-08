combat sports

Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
99°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News
Live Stream
Political News
2020 Election interviews
I-Team
Area 51
In Your Business
National News
Entertainment
Weird News
8 On Your Side
Crime
Vegas Fugitives
Back To School
Top Stories
Web Extra: Duncan French of UFC Performance Institute Talks Raiders Antonio Brown Injury
Top Stories
Video spots van Las Vegas police are looking for in road rage death
Web Extra: Aviators Broadcasters Talk About First Season in LV Ballpark
Sam’s Club adds Chick-fil-A-tasting sandwich, waffle fries to frozen foods section
Hundreds working to fight Elko County wildland fires
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Storms could easily fire up again today
Top Stories
Watching the skies for storms
Top Stories
Clouds keep coming today
Too much heat again today!
Nate’s 7-Day forecast – Friday, Aug., 2, 2019
Sunny skies ahead in Friday’s forecast
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Baseball
Game On Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
NBA
NCAA Football
Raiders
Sports Betting
UNLV Basketball
UNLV Football
Top Stories
Web Extra: Duncan French of UFC Performance Institute Talks Raiders Antonio Brown Injury
Top Stories
Web Extra: Aviators Broadcasters Talk About First Season in LV Ballpark
Web Extra: Amauri Hardy Talks Rebel Basketball
Lack of star power for USA Basketball, not lacking confidence
Web Extra: “Hard Knocks” Director Talks About HBO Series Featuring Raiders
Community
Community
Cyber Safe Parent
What’s Cool at School
Living Green
Pool Patrol
Cyber Security Tips
Acts of Kindness
Buddy Check
Calendar
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Reliable Auto Sales
Top Stories
Back to school savings at La Bonita
Top Stories
John Paul Jones the dog needs a home
Top Stories
Magician Xavier Mortimer visits Las Vegas Now
Fostering leaders in Las Vegas
Losing stubborn fat with Vjazzy Wellness
La Bonita is ready for back to school
Contests
En Espanol
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
combat sports
Only On 8NewsNow: Duncan French of UFC Performance Institute Talks Raiders Antonio Brown Injury
Trending Stories
Video spots van Las Vegas police are looking for in road rage death
Web Extra: Aviators Broadcasters Talk About First Season in LV Ballpark
Sam’s Club adds Chick-fil-A-tasting sandwich, waffle fries to frozen foods section
Hundreds working to fight Elko County wildland fires
Burning Man bringing back jumbo jet nightclub