colorblind

Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News
Live Stream
Political News
2020 Election interviews
I-Team
Area 51
In Your Business
Mystery Wire
National News
Crime
Vegas Fugitives
Decades
Border Report
Vegas NYE
Top Stories
Woman charged in boyfriend’s suicide pleads not guilty
Top Stories
HEART TOUCHING VIDEO: Glasses help boy see color for the first time
UPDATE: Officer, suspect identified in officer-involved shooting at McCarran Airport
LIVE: Officials hold briefing about Thursday’s officer-involved shooting at McCarran Airport
Paris protesters march against deadly domestic violence
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Sunshine returns in time for the weekend
Top Stories
Keep the coats and umbrellas with you today
Top Stories
Video: Mount Charleston sees first snowfall of the winter season
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, November 20th
Much-needed rain keeps coming today
Hail storm, thunder and rain pounds the valley, accidents and delays reported
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Raiders
Sports Betting
The Big Game
UNLV Sports
Top Stories
Liberty takes down 10-time defending state champ Bishop Gorman in Desert Region Championship
Top Stories
Canyon Springs football appeal denied by NIAA
Sword & Shield: Raiders mesh well ahead of game with New York Jets
Vegas Golden Knights and local junior high team up for STEM program
Sharks topple Golden Knights 2-1 in overtime
Community
Community
Cyber Safe Parent
What’s Cool at School
Puppy Pigskin Picks
Buddy Check
Turkey-Thon
Entertainment
Pledge
Acts of Kindness
The Mel Robbins Show
Calendar
Living Green
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Bonito Michoacan
Lola’s
TailG8 Treats
Top Stories
J.C. catches up with Kelly & Ryan
Top Stories
Checking out the giant gingerbread house at Aria Resort & Casino
Top Stories
Christmas, Motown & more with Human Nature
Howie Mandell on his one man show
Thanksgiving on the go with Carmine’s & Virgil’s Real BBQ
Attorney Eric Palacios on weather related accidents
Contests
EN ESPAÑOL
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
LIVE: Officials hold briefing about Thursday’s officer-involved shooting at McCarran Airport
colorblind
HEART TOUCHING VIDEO: Glasses help boy see color for the first time
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Officer, suspect identified in officer-involved shooting at McCarran Airport
Liberty takes down 10-time defending state champ Bishop Gorman in Desert Region Championship
LIVE: Officials hold briefing about Thursday’s officer-involved shooting at McCarran Airport
I-Team: F-117 Nighthawks still being spotted in the skies years after retirement
Resorts World Las Vegas pushes back opening date to 2021, reveals updated plans