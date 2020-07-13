Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
108°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
News
I-Team
National News
Political News
2020 Election interviews
Crime
Coronavirus
Mystery Wire
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
Las Vegas DETR call center to be cleaned, sanitized; longer wait times expected
Video
Top Stories
I-Team Exclusive: Conviction overturned twice due to racial issues
Video
WATCH: CCSD virtual town hall to discuss reopening schools
Report: Father says he was in process of custody exchange when crash that killed 1-year-old occurred
State of Nevada releases detailed look at federal funding received to date to help battle COVID-19 pandemic
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Broiling temps and gusty winds
Video
Top Stories
Tips for staying safe in the brutal summer heat
Top Stories
Clark County: 6 cooling stations available July 11-13 during excessive heat weekend
Video
This is not your typical summer heat
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, July 9th
Video
Hotter-than-normal temps are just getting started
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Prep Sports
Silver Knights
Sports Betting
Raiders
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
Top Stories
SEC Continuing to Mull Options as Conference-Only Schedule May be End Result
Pac-12 joins Big Ten in eliminating nonconference games
Golden Knights return to action Aug 3 vs. Dallas
Gruden surprises Allegiant Stadium workers with video message
Video
Community
Community
Destination Nevada
What’s Cool at School
Morning Cup of Joe
Buddy Check
Pledge
Acts of Kindness
Stay Well
Living Green
Calendar
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Carter Investment Services
Patriot Law
All Custom Iron
Lake Mead Mohave Adventures
Chilly Jilly’z
Top Stories
Chef Nanny Bubby prepares creamy one pot mac & cheese
Video
Top Stories
Entrepreneurs golf match for charity
Video
Balloons with a Twist on social distanced celebrations
Video
Attorney Eric Palacios on a recent Supreme Court ruling on birth control
Video
Dream job: Company offering $1,000 to play Animal Crossing
Video
Contests
En Español
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Report: Father says he was in process of custody exchange when crash that killed 1-year-old occurred
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
UPDATE: Woman traveling 121 mph in 45 mph zone in crash that killed 1-year-old
2
of
/
2
coágeno
El domingo es el día nacional ¡Come tu gelatina!
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Woman traveling 121 mph in 45 mph zone in crash that killed 1-year-old
Video
Jehovah’s Witnesses cancel in-person conventions worldwide, will stream online in 100 languages
Gallery
Report: Father says he was in process of custody exchange when crash that killed 1-year-old occurred
NEW: Nevada sets new record for hospitalizations, more than 800 new COVID-19 cases reported
Video
I-Team Exclusive: Conviction overturned twice due to racial issues
Video