ciudad de mexico

Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News
Live Stream
Political News
2020 Election interviews
I-Team
Area 51
In Your Business
Mystery Wire
National News
Crime
Vegas Fugitives
Decades
Border Report
Vegas NYE
Top Stories
Playing defense or offense, hockey players preferences
Top Stories
Sidewalk cleaning bill sparks controversy
Radisson Hotels looking to leave mark on the Strip
Update: Officer-involved shooting near Cannes & Madrid
Man scares, harasses 8-year-old after hacking into ring camera in child’s room
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
The clouds just seem endless
Top Stories
Sun breaking free of the clouds
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, Dec. 10th
Clouds will fill our skies today
Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, December 9th
Sunshine and breezy winds to start the week
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Raiders
Sports Betting
The Big Game
UNLV Sports
Top Stories
MLB, union agree to opioid testing; marijuana removed as ‘drug of abuse’
Top Stories
My cause, my cleats allows players to express
4 UNR football players suspended for fight during rival game; looking for fans involved
UNLV announces Oregon’s Marcus Arroyo as new football coach
Fleury returns, leads Vegas to 5-1 win over Blackhawks
Community
Community
Cyber Safe Parent
What’s Cool at School
Puppy Pigskin Picks
Gr8 Toy Drive
Call 8 Phone Bank
Buddy Check
Pledge
Acts of Kindness
The Mel Robbins Show
Calendar
Living Green
Entertainment
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Bonito Michoacan
Lola’s
TailG8 Treats
Top Stories
Celebrating National Cocoa Day at La Bonita
Top Stories
Aspen the cat needs a home
Top Stories
Toy drive benefitting Help of Southern Nevada
Custom luxury doghouses with Studio G Architecture
Project Happy Holidays
Beauty and body transformations with Revenge MD
Contests
EN ESPAÑOL
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Judiciary Committee nears impeachment vote
“Countdown to 2020” sponsored in part by:
ciudad de mexico
VIDEO: Millones veneran a Virgen de Guadalupe en México
Trending Stories
Arrest Report: Suspect fired at off-duty officer because he ‘looked ghetto’
Opendoor reveals the hottest places to live in the Las Vegas Valley
Update: Officer-involved shooting near Cannes & Madrid
Homeowner arrested for killing 17-year-old, says teens were firing shots near his home
REAL ESTATE: 10 hottest Las Vegas neighborhoods