Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News
Live Stream
Political News
2020 Election interviews
I-Team
Area 51
In Your Business
Mystery Wire
National News
Crime
Vegas Fugitives
Decades
Border Report
Top Stories
Woman accused of targeting, stealing from the elderly arrested
Top Stories
Abused circus animals arrive at South African sanctuary
Report: Bus beating suspect punched 64-year-old for touching his feet
CDC: First case of Coronavirus reported in US
Tickets for Super Bowl 54 could be most expensive ever
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Clouds moving out, sunshine moving in
Top Stories
WATCH: Hail hammers Australia
Top Stories
A cloudy start to the week
Winter storm brings heavy snow, ice to Midwest, Northeast
CLOSE CALL: Truck slides off Iowa Interstate, almost hits man
Plenty of clouds on the way this weekend
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Raiders
Sports Betting
The Big Game
UNLV Sports
Top Stories
First Look: NFL Draft proposes several stages and lane closures on the Strip
Top Stories
UNLV Cheer, Rebel Girls win national titles
NFL to meet with county commission to talk about NFL Draft weekend
2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas promises to “blow you away”
Mostert lifts 49ers to Super Bowl with 37-20 win vs Packers
Community
Community
Super Recycle
Cyber Safe Parent
What’s Cool at School
Puppy Pigskin Picks
Buddy Check
Pledge
Acts of Kindness
The Mel Robbins Show
Calendar
Living Green
Remarkable Women
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Bonito Michoacan
Lola’s
TailG8 Treats
Top Stories
SNS Diner & BBQ is the best BBQ in Nevada
Top Stories
The Cupcake Girls are helping victims of sex trafficking
Top Stories
Making hospitality dreams come true
Connecting to the other side with psychic medium Thomas John
Stay on track in 2020
The sinus solution you need
Contests
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
Top Stories
Disney On Ice
EN ESPAÑOL
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Report: Bus beating suspect punched 64-year-old for touching his feet
Live Now
Live Now
Trump impeachment trial – Senate to debate rules, procedures ahead of opening statements
circus animals
Abused circus animals arrive at South African sanctuary
Trending Stories
Report: Bus beating suspect punched 64-year-old for touching his feet
How two young men broke the mold by using art therapy to help autistic children
County Commissioners approve NFL Draft events, lane closure plan
Teen killed in rollover crash identified
Police: Baby boy found dead inside dumpster in North Las Vegas