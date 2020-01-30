Christopher Prestipino

Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News
Live Stream
Political News
2020 Election interviews
I-Team
Area 51
Hidden History
Mystery Wire
National News
Crime
Vegas Fugitives
Decades
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
BREAKING: World Health Organization declares global health emergency over virus from China
Top Stories
CORRECTION: New Jersey Devils say fake information being circulated on the hiring of former Knights coach
Driver Alert: Airport connector tunnel traffic remains heavy, avoid the area
Veteran’s body went unclaimed, 500 show up to his funeral
Chicago woman infects husband with coronavirus, first human-to-human spread in US
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Thursday morning, Jan. 30, 2020
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, January 29th
Top Stories
Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Wednesday morning, Jan. 29. 2020
Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, January 28th
An easy day before the gusty winds return
Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, January 27th
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Raiders
Sports Betting
The Big Game
UNLV Sports
Top Stories
Crash victim Altobelli touched many on the baseball diamond
Top Stories
UNLV football player suffers heart attack during practice
Golden Knights announce Fan Fest 2020 Downtown Las Vegas
Vegas Golden Knights name Steve Spott as new assistant coach
Bishop Gorman announces new head football coach
Community
Community
Super Recycle
Cyber Safe Parent
What’s Cool at School
Puppy Pigskin Picks
Buddy Check
Pledge
Acts of Kindness
The Mel Robbins Show
Calendar
Living Green
Remarkable Women
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Bonito Michoacan
Lola’s
TailG8 Treats
Top Stories
Kendall chats it up with members of Foreigner
Top Stories
CJ’s big dream
Top Stories
Helpful parent hacks
Super beer party with the Hofbrauhaus
Big Game betting with The Cosmopolitan
The Mecum Motorcycle auction is happening at the South Point
Contests
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
EN ESPAÑOL
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
World Health Organization declares global health emergency over virus from China
Christopher Prestipino
Christopher Prestipino, man accused of killing model, is in police custody; warrant was issued for arrest after he missed court appearance
Trending Stories
BREAKING: World Health Organization declares global health emergency over virus from China
Death Valley National Park to host Dark Sky Festival in February
CORRECTION: New Jersey Devils say fake information being circulated on the hiring of former Knights coach
Clark County resident tested for coronavirus in isolation after return from China
Chicago woman infects husband with coronavirus, first human-to-human spread in US